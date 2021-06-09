To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. England players speak out against those who boo 'taking a knee'

The former England captain Rio Ferdinand has told Newsround that people who boo while players take the knee are "part of the problem".

The former Manchester United defender was talking ahead of the delayed Euro 2020 tournament which begins on Friday 11 June.

England have played two warm-up games in preparation for the competition, but before both matches - played in Middlesbrough against Austria and Romania - fans inside the ground booed as players took the knee before kick-off.

Some of the boos were drowned out by clapping from thousands of other fans, but could still be heard clearly on television.

Asked how he explains this issue to his own children, Ferdinand said: "I just speak to my kids and say 'people do things for a reason', I think that the current players, the England manager have explained on many occasions now as to why they're taking the knee. I think that the fans should respect that.

"Anyone who comes out with boos and gestures around the players taking the knee, they have to look at themselves and see themselves as part of the problem."

What is taking the knee?

Getty Images

Anyone who comes out with boos and gestures around the players taking the knee, they have to look at themselves and see themselves as part of the problem. Rio Ferdinand , ex-England captain

The act of kneeling in sport is to show solidarity for campaigns against racism and calls for equality for black people in Britain and around the world.

The first person to take a knee was American Football quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016.

He didn't like standing during the US national anthem before matches because he said he was "not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of colour."

Since last year, when the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement became known across the world after George Floyd was killed by a police officer in the US, footballers in the UK and Europe have taken the knee before games.

But the association with the Black Lives Matter movement has caused some controversy and BLM is sometimes criticised for having views such as defunding police forces.

Getty Images

Why some footballers have stopped taking the knee: Wilfried Zaha: "I'm not going to take the knee - we should stand tall"

Some fans who are unhappy about players taking the knee say that the booing 'isn't racist', instead they say the act of kneeling is too 'political' and is diverting attention away from sport and football.

The UK prime minister, Boris Johnson refused to criticise those who have decided to boo, and a spokesperson for the PM said that he "fully respects the right of those who choose to peacefully protest and make their feelings known", adding: "On taking the knee, specifically, the prime minister is more focused on action rather than gestures."

Meanwhile, the England manager Gareth Southgate has gone on record saying: "I think we have got a situation where some people seem to think it is a political stand that they don't agree with. That is not the reason the players are doing it. We are supporting each other."

Let us know what you think about this in the comments.

I think that the current players, the England manager have explained on many occasions now as to why they're taking the knee. I think that the fans should respect that. Rio Ferdinand , Ex-England captain

Getty Images

Asked whether the issue could overshadow the Euros tournament, Ferdinand disagrees, saying that: "Once the first whistle goes all the kids, all the families, all the people watching the game will be sitting there willing their teams on and I'm sure there will be kids after it going outside in the parks, like I did as a kid, trying to re-enact, and replay, and recreate the skills and the goals that they'd seen.

"I think football is there to kinda give people that lift, that's why people were so adamant during the last [coronavirus] lockdown - when the season hadn't started - get football back playing again. Once that was done, people were desperate to get it back on the TV for people's morale more than anything."

Rio ranks the home nation chances at Euro 2020

Getty Images

Euro 2020 starts on Friday 11 June, with three home nations involved in the tournament.

So, Newsround asked Rio to rate England, Scotland and Wales' chances in the competition out of five.

"I'd give [England] a four, Wales would get a two, Scotland would get a one," Ferdinand said, adding that he's excited for the tournament.

"I think that it's something that's needed I think for the morale of the country, for all the nations taking part.

"We've been involved in something that's unprecedented, a pandemic where there's been a lot of depression I'm sure, people losing lives, illnesses etc. So this can hopefully be that one ray of sunshine, hopefully we can all come together and enjoy it and put some smiles back on people's faces, because in essence that's what football does."

Strange food and match snacks

Ferdinand is part of the BBC television team covering the Euros this summer

When it comes to the television coverage for this summer's tournament, Rio has joined the BBC team providing analysis of the Euros alongside other former footballers Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Alex Scott.

Newsround caught-up with the ex-England defender during a publicity campaign by Peperami called "ban the bland" encouraging kids and adults to try new foods.

During the interview Ferdinand revealed the snacks of choice in the Match of the Day studios: "I like healthy... I go through phases... It depends what I'm doing," Rio said, admitting that he likes less-healthy snacks too.

"Crisps obviously and some chocolate."

Ferdinand added that he's been asked to try some unusual food recently too.

"I did an advert the other day and I had the Wigan kebab. Everyone in Wigan must know about this kebab. It's basically a bun with a pie in it... I was like woah, where's that come from!?

"That's the craziest [snack] I've had," he said.