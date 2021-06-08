New law proposed to help try and stop puppy smuggling

Getty Images

A new proposed law is being introduced to parliament today which would give better protection to animals, and could help end practices like puppy smuggling.

The Animal Welfare (Kept Animals) Bill is designed to help protect pets and animals already in the UK, as well as those being brought into the country.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said: "The Kept Animals Bill will bring in some of the world's highest and strongest protections for pets, livestock and kept wild animals.

"As an independent nation outside the EU we are now able to go further than ever on animal welfare - to build on our status as a world leader on animal welfare."

What areas does the new law cover?

Puppy smuggling: The government will introduce new powers to help end of puppy smuggling by reducing the number of pets (dogs, cats and ferrets) that can travel under pet travel rules.

Live exports: It would give the government power to ban the export of live animals for meat, making the UK the first European country to end this practice.

Ban on keeping primates as pets: This would mean all primates would have to being kept in zoo-level standards.

Protection for livestock: The police would have new powers to protect livestock including llamas, ostriches and game birds from dangerous and out of control dogs.

Zoos: It will improve zoo regulations and ensure that zoos are doing more to contribute to conservation.

What do people think about the proposed new law?

The proposals will likely be welcomed by those who have campaigned for more measures.

Owen Sharp, Dogs Trust Chief Executive said: "We are particularly encouraged by the measures set out to crack down on puppy smuggling, an issue we have been campaigning on for over six years."

James Russell, President of the British Veterinary Association, said: "We're also delighted to see that the Government has moved a step closer to a ban on the import of cropped and docked dogs, putting an end to the alarming trend of ear cropping that vets have been campaigning on."

RSPCA Chief Executive Chris Sherwood said: "We are thrilled to see measures to crack down on the import of puppies - a cruel trade where criminals get rich selling sick and dying puppies to unsuspecting families, which has boomed during lockdown."

He added: "This is a really important time for animal welfare and, if we get it right, we can make real and lasting changes to the lives of animals here and abroad."