World Oceans Day: See the winning photos from the UN photo competition
In the United Nations' World Oceans Day Photo Competition there were six winners - each for a different category. Check out the winning pictures as well as some of the runners-up.
Pawel Zygmunt, Poland took this shot of the epic Kallur cliff on Kalsoy Island in the Faroe Islands. It was the winner of the Above Water category.
Pawel Zygmunt
This image of the Aldabra Atoll, Seychelles took second place in the Above Water category. It was taken by Christophe Mason-Parke from the UK.
Christophe Mason-Parke
This cave reminded Spanish photographer Francisco Sedano of the cave of wonders from the famous Disney movie Aladdin, but instead of being filled magical artefacts, it is filled with precious species. It took first prize for Digital Ocean Photo Art.
Francisco Sedano
Sayaka Ichinoseki from Japan managed to photograph these eggs, thought to be yellow goosefish eggs, in the Hokkaido region. It took first prize in the Faces of the Sea category.
Sayaka Ichinoseki
This image of a cave-diver in the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico came first in the Oceanic Discoveries category. It was taken by Tom St George in the UK.
Tom St George
This picture of two local Indonesian fishermen paddling in a traditional canoe was taken on Adonara Island, Flores, Indonesia. The photographer Renee Capozzola from the USA took first place in the Life and Livelihoods.
Renee Capozzola
Nur Tucker from the UK spent a week in Los Islotes in La Paz, Mexico photographing lively and playful sea lions. This image helped him win in the Underwater Seascapes category.
Nur Tucker
This aerial picture of a blue whale, the biggest animal that has ever existed, was taken close to Cerralvo Island in Baja California Sur, Mexico. It was taken by Rafael Fernandez Caballero from Spain who took third place in the Above Water Seascapes category.
Rafael Fernandez Caballero
Brett Stanley from Australia was awarded second place in the Digital Ocean Photo Art category for his conceptual look at the blindness consumers have when it comes to plastics, and their effect on the oceans. It was taken in San Francisco, USA.