Marcus Rashford school portrait: Who would you like a mural of?

PA Media This is the mural being painted

A mural of Marcus Rashford has been painted on the side of a school.

Pupils at the school in East London wanted to show their appreciation of the footballer's campaign work to help disadvantaged children.

The mural is a spray painted portrait of the footballer by artist Josh Colwell.

Although the children have no personal connection to the footballer they wanted to say thank you for what he has done for kids in lockdown and beyond.

Rashford's free school meals campaign meant that children who were entitled to free meals continued to get vouchers for food during the holidays after the government changed its policy.

Since then the footballer has spoken out many times about improving the lives of children across the UK.

PA Media The image was painted using spray paints and is based on a photo of Marcus Rashford

Marc Silver from MurWalls, the company which did the mural at the school, said: "It was a majority which came back and said that they want to do a thank you message to Marcus Rashford for all the help that he's done supporting the food banks and the meal tickets and everything during Covid.

"People just respect him as a person, that he stood up to the government, he stood up for what he believes in and he helped support and change people's lives up and down the country."

The company say its a growing trend to have these murals painted and it's giving talented painters paid work doing what they love.

