Soccer Aid 2021: What do we know so far?

Unicef/Soccer Aid 2021

Where do you see celebs and footy stars playing against each other? Soccer Aid of course and it's going to return later this year.

Soccer Aid is an annual charity football match held to raise money for Unicef which helps children across the world.

This year's match will take place in September in Manchester.

And once again there are lots of famous faces getting involved.

So who's in the line-up and what do we know so far?

What is Soccer Aid?

Soccer Aid has been raising money through its charity football matches since 2006.

It sees England take on the rest of the world aka Soccer Aid World XI FC in teams made up of celebrities and former pro footballers.

Last year the match raised a record-breaking £9.3 million and since 2006 it has raised over £47 million.

The money raised for Unicef support projects helping children across the globe. This year it could help the charity deliver two billion Covid-19 vaccines to frontline healthcare and social workers and teachers around the world.

Wayne Rooney will come out of retirement for the match!

UNICEF/Soccer Aid 2021 Wayne Rooney is England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals

Wayne Rooney announced he was retiring from football in 2021, however he'll be back playing in this match!

He was the England manager for last year's fundraiser.

He said: "Pulling on an England shirt is always special, so I'm absolutely delighted to be doing that again in Soccer Aid for Unicef this September.

"Managing the England team last year was great but being around the players made me want to lace up the boots again - now I've got that chance, one last time."

Who's playing for England?

UNICEF/Soccer aid 2021 Olly Murs in his Soccer Aid kit

Singers - James Arthur and Olly Murs

TV presenter - Paddy McGuinness

YouTuber - Chunkz

TV presenter and reality star - Mark Wright

Football freestyler - Liv Cooke

Joining them are some very well-known football stars too, including Jamie Redknapp, Gary Neville and Paul Scholes.

The team will be managed by David Seamen.

Who's playing for the 'rest of the world'?

Olympic gold medallist - Usain Bolt

Radio DJ - Roman Kemp

Musician - Tom Grennan

TV Presenter - Ore Oduba

They'll be playing alongside former pros including Patrice Evra and Roberto Carlos, with Harry Redknapp as manager.

The date is set and so is the stage - well stadium!

The date for Soccer Aid 2021 is 4 September and the match will be played at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.

The game will kick off at 7:30pm with Dermot O'Leary and Football Focus presenter Alex Scott as hosts.

Alex Scott said: "I'm so excited for this! I've wanted to be involved in Soccer Aid for Unicef for many years, so I am delighted to be part of it now as pitch-side reporter.

"For years I've watched the games and it's something that I know loads of people look forward to. It'll be great to be back in a stadium with fans again - and all for such a great cause."

Maya Jama will be a 'pundit' (a football commentator).