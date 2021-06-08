Solar eclipse: Rare event to take place in the UK this week!

Getty Images

This Thursday 10 June, people in the UK will experience a partial eclipse, as the Moon takes a bite out of the Sun.

An eclipse happens when the Moon passes in front of the Sun blocking its light. It occurs once every one or two years, but each time it can only be seen in certain parts of the world.

This time the eclipse will be visible from the Earth's northern hemisphere - meaning countries that are north of the equator, including the UK, most of Europe, Asia and much of North America, will get to see the special solar event.

NASA A solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth

WARNING! It's important never to look directly at the sun as it can permanently damage your eyes!

In the UK the Sun will look like a giant version of the videogame character Pac-man as part of the Moon passes in front of it.

Sunglasses do not offer sufficient protection either, so if you want to view the eclipse, ask your parents or an adult you trust about special protective eclipse glasses - although at the moment these are quite expensive to buy online.

Getty Images To view the eclipse you need special glasses - Sunglasses DO NOT offer enough protection and looking directly at the Sun can permanently damage your eyes

Another option to see the eclipse without looking directly at the sun is creating a pin-hole projector.

To make one, poke a small hole into a piece of card. Hold the card up to the sun so that light shines through the hole and on to a piece of paper behind the card. You will be able to see the shape of the sun projected on to the piece of paper and watch its shape change as the Moon passes in front of the Sun.

The incredible phenomenon will begin at 9:12am UK time. At that moment, the Moon will begin its slow creep across the face of the Sun. The skies will start to get darker and animals, including birds, might react as if the sun is setting. Birds are often reported to have fallen silent as if it was night-time.

As the Moon passes between the Earth and Sun it will reach maximum coverage at 11:41am and then, the eclipse will be completely over by 2:11pm.

The further north you live the more of the moon will cover the sun and a near total eclipse will be experienced in specific parts of Russia, Greenland and Canada.

The Moon is currently the furthest away in its orbit around Earth, that means even in these countries where the Moon will appear to pass directly in front of the Sun, it won't completely cover it. Instead it will leave a ring of bright light visible around the silhouette of the moon, this is known as the 'ring of fire'.

