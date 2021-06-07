The G7 is made up of seven countries - the UK, the United States, Germany, France, Canada, Italy and Japan.

The coastal village of Carbis Bay, which is near St Ives in Cornwall, will be the location of this year's G7 summit which takes place from 11 June 2021.

World leaders from the seven most powerful countries in the world will meet there to talk about big, global issues - like climate change and the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic - and they'll try to form plans of action.

So what do these kids who live nearby in Cornwall want them to focus on?