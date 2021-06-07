Big Bee Challenge: BBC Radio 2 launch garden design competition

Getty/BBC

Children are being asked to design a special garden to help the UK's bee population.

The Big Bee Challenge was announced on the BBC's (or should that be 'Bee-Bee-C'?) Radio 2 Breakfast programme.

The winning design will be built next to an NHS hospital or site and will also be used by children or young people to help with their mental health needs.

BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show host, Zoe Ball said: "I'm positively buzzing about the Big Bee Challenge.

"Our younger listeners can draw, paint or sketch a picture to show their design for a fabulous garden that will attract bees and insects, and we will build the winning entry. How fantastic is that!"

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Why are bees so important?

In the UK, bees and other insects are in decline - with some in danger of extinction due to the loss of habitats where they live.

The winning garden will be used to attract bees and other pollinating insects and will be built with the help of garden experts from The Royal Horticultural Society (they know lots about gardens).

BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show host Zoe Ball said she's "positively buzzing about the Big Bee Challenge"

The Big Bee Challenge Weekend is on Saturday 31st July and Sunday 1st August, and if garden design isn't your thing then BBC Radio 2 is asking for everyone to get involved in other ways.

"Anyone can get involved in Big Bee Challenge Weekend by doing something, however small, to help encourage more bees in our outside spaces. Knowing just how important the plight of bees is, I feel so passionate about this campaign - it's already got me thinking about what I can do for them in my garden," said Zoe Ball.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2, wants to encourage children to get involved, adding that: "With Radio 2's Big Bee Challenge we'd love to get the nation behind the project to make changes, big or small, to do what we can to help our bees to thrive.

"We hope to inspire young minds to think about the world around them by imagining a beautiful space that wildlife will thrive in, whilst looking and smelling gorgeous."

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. How to make a bee paradise

If you're interested in getting involved, ask an adult you trust to check out the BBC Radio 2 website for more details.

There's also a special Big Bee Challenge poster that you can download and print, so you can colour it in at home. Then, the idea is to stick it in your front window and let your neighbours know you're taking part.