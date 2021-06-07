One of the coronavirus vaccinations, which has already been given to millions of adults in the UK, has now been approved for 12 to 15 year olds.

The UK's medicine regulator says the Pfizer vaccine is "safe and effective" for children and teenagers in that age group.

But, while it's been approved, no decision has been made yet as to whether children will actually get the vaccine.

We put your questions to an expert - Professor Devi Sridhar who's the Chair of Global Public Health at the University of Edinburgh.