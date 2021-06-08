Thank a Teacher Day 2021: We want your video messages

Getty Images

It's 'Thank a Teacher Day' on 23 June 2021 and we want your messages.

School has been very different this year with some in-school learning and some remote.

Either way your teachers have been there every step, making sure you got the best out of lessons.

Be in it the classroom or over video calls and remote desktops.

So, it's time to send them a great big thank you!

Has your teacher done something particularly amazing this year?

Have they helped you with something or has your class done things a little differently?

Or do you just want to say "thanks!"?

Well, we want to hear all about it. Send in your thank you messages to your teachers using the links below and sharing your thoughts in the comments.

