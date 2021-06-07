Lockdown rubbish: Campaigners say take your litter home

Getty Images

Zero Waste Scotland has found that nearly half of the population want to do more to look after the planet since the start of lockdown.

A survey of 1004 adults in Scotland in February 2021 showed that nearly 46 percent of people want to protect natural habitats.

However, littering across the UK has been getting worse, and campaigners are asking people to take their rubbish home.

Beauty spots are becoming increasingly covered in litter, including face masks, nappies and dog mess.

Zero Waste Scotland is running a campaign with the Scottish government to encourage people to clean up after themselves.

Claire Munro, of Zero Waste Scotland said: "We really wanted to highlight if you are taking a trip to an outdoor place whether it's a park or a hillside or a woodland or a loch or whatever it is to think ahead and make sure you are going to take your litter back with you so bring a bag with you."

She added that just over a third of people they surveyed think that littering has become more of a problem since lockdown.

Staff at Cairngorm Mountain, in Scotland have reported they are having to clean up more and more litter.

They have found they are clearing up used facemasks, plastic bottles, used disposable barbeques, nappies, wet wipes and have even found bags of dog mess hanging from trees - yuck!

Ruari Macdonald, the Senior Ranger at Cairngorm wants to remind people how damaging litter can be to the surrounding wildlife. Face masks, gloves and other kinds of PPE pollution has already been shown to be dangerous to birds and other species.

He said: "It's been widely documented about face masks, birds can get tangled up in face masks or just general wildlife so it has a negative effect if there's lots of rubbish, that's why we try to tidy up as much as we can and get people to be that bit more careful.

"I think over the last 12, 18 months it's been noticeable the amount of extra litter that's happened because of lockdown, people's behaviour slightly changing etc so the more litter we can put away and people can actually remove themselves it's better for everybody and makes coming here on a visit more enjoyable."

The rangers at Cairngorm Mountain aren't the only people that have noticed more mess in the countryside.

Earlier in the year, it was reported that Snowdonia in Wales was also full of people's rubbish.

How you can help the litter problem

There's lots of things you can do to help fight littering!

You can always make sure you pack a bin bag with you on a trip to tidy up after yourself and your family

Get rid of any used face masks in the bin and snip the strings to avoid birds getting tangled in them

Recycle your plastic bottles

If you have a dog and you clean up its mess, make sure you pop it in the bin

Remind those around you to take their litter home too

Have you noticed more litter where you live? What do you think about the problem? Have you been doing anything to help? Let us know in the comments.