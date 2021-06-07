play
Harry and Meghan name daughter after the Queen and Diana

Last updated at 08:45
Harry and MeghanReuters

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced the birth of their second child.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor or "Lili" was born Friday 4 June 2021, at a hospital in Santa Barbara, California, her name includes the Queen's nickname and Harry's mum's name too.

The Queen is said to be "delighted" by the news and Prince William has congratulated the couple on social media.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have also shared their congratulations on social media.

We want to know if you're named after someone special? Is it a grandparent or maybe an aunt or an uncle, somebody close to your parents?

Tell us in the comments where your name comes from!

Buckingham Palace released a statement which said: "The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news."

Her first name, Lilibet is the name close family and friends used for The Queen when she was growing up.

It is said that when The Queen was younger she could not pronounce her own name Elizabeth, so she called herself Lilibet and the nickname stuck.

Harry and Meghan have said their baby's middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour Harry's mum, the Princess of Wales.

Harry and Meghan holding their first child when Meghan was pregnantMisan Harriman/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Harry and Meghan already have a little boy, Archie, who is with them here in a pregnancy photo shoot released in February 2021

They wrote in an online statement on their website: "On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili.

"She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe.

"Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Your Comments

Join the conversation

24 comments

  • My surname[Personal details removed by Moderator] where my Dad comes from, means bird!! Which is awesome because I'm such a keen, birdwatcher and love birds sooo much!!

  • Lillibet is not a real name

    • aaiza replied:
      i know but they choice that name so if its noit real name it might be special as no ones called that

  • my middle name is Al-wara from my grandmother

  • my name means honey-language

  • My middle names are after my Dad and my Grandma Jane and Taylor

  • Congratulations to the two of you!!
    Lilibet is such a beautiful name, and sharing two family members make the name more special!!

    My name is named after an actress who played a girl called Martha, so that is my name!

    Cloudy xx

  • MY name is Ariabic

    • inshi replied:
      Same! My name basically means peace

  • I'm named after my great grandad, first, middle and last names.

    [Edited By Moderator]

  • My name is a mixture of Ella and Louise!

    Can you guess what it is?

    • Albie replied:
      Eloise

  • My name is one my parents just liked for all their lives! My brothers is the name of my late great-uncle.

  • I am named after my great, great, grandma!

  • OMG!😳 I can't believe the baby has been born already!👶 Lili is a really good name for their baby girl, so CUTE!!!😍😍😍 Congrats Harry and Meghan!!!!!

    • strawberry replied:
      I agree with you bezzie! Congrats to them!😍

  • aaaw congratulations!!

  • Aww so sweet

  • I thought they were staying away from the media???

    • midnightmagickitten replied:
      They are but people already knew she's pregnant so they have to tell and because they are the royal family

