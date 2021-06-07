Harry and Meghan name daughter after the Queen and Diana

Reuters

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced the birth of their second child.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor or "Lili" was born Friday 4 June 2021, at a hospital in Santa Barbara, California, her name includes the Queen's nickname and Harry's mum's name too.

The Queen is said to be "delighted" by the news and Prince William has congratulated the couple on social media.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have also shared their congratulations on social media.

Buckingham Palace released a statement which said: "The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news."

Her first name, Lilibet is the name close family and friends used for The Queen when she was growing up.

It is said that when The Queen was younger she could not pronounce her own name Elizabeth, so she called herself Lilibet and the nickname stuck.

Harry and Meghan have said their baby's middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour Harry's mum, the Princess of Wales.

Misan Harriman/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Harry and Meghan already have a little boy, Archie, who is with them here in a pregnancy photo shoot released in February 2021

They wrote in an online statement on their website: "On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili.

"She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe.

"Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

