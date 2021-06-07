Tourists warned not to steal sand from Sardinian beaches

Sardegna rubata e depredata Images like this are shared on social media as an example of sand seized at airports

People who have been taking sand from beaches in Sardinia are now facing some hefty fines.

Local authorities said that 41 people had been reported for stealing around 100 kg of sand and shells from local beaches there.

The taking and trading of sand, pebbles and shells was made illegal in Sardinia in 2017.

Those people are now facing fines of up to €3,000 ( around £2,580).

Why steal sand?

Getty Images The white sands of Sardinia's beaches are treasured on the island - and elsewhere

For many years tourists visiting the famous Mediterranean beaches have been bottling sand and shells, to keep or sell online.

Pierluigi Cocco, an environmental scientist who lives in Sardinia said that for some people, taking the sand home was a reminder of a "treasured memory".

But, he said that by taking the sand away over time, it could contribute to the shrinking of beaches, which could cause problems in the future as climate change brings about a rise in sea levels.

Now, police are using X-ray machines and customs checks at airports to search bags, and try to catch people trying to steal the sand.

So far, the police have issued around €13,000 in sand theft fines this year, and have been trying to return the sand to beaches when they can.