Masked Dancer: Who won and who were Zip, Scarecrow, Squirrel and Carwash?

ITV/Bandicoot TV From 12 terrific dancers, to four - but who will be crowned the winner?

Was it Zip, Scarecrow, Carwash or Squirrel? Find out who won below!

The grand final of The Masked Dancer took place last night, with the final four contestants dancing it out to become this year's winner.

After a week of epic performances 12 dancers were cut down to the final four - but did the judges guess right?

SPOILER ALERT - Take a look below to find out who won and who was behind the mask!

Carwash - Louis Smith - 1st Place

ITV/Bandicoot TV

In first place was Carwash! - who was revealed to be former Olympic gymnast Louis Smith.

Speaking about his win he said: "It's been the most bonkers thing I've ever done but the most enjoyable thing. It's been madness."

"I love the singer version, I love dancing and I love performing. I think this is a lot more physical obviously but I am definitely a better dancer."

This is the second time Louis has won a dancing competition, In 2012 Louis took home the Glitterball Trophy in Strictly Come Dancing!

Squirrel - Bonnie Langford - 2nd Place

ITV/Bandicoot TV

One of the biggest reveals of the night was Squirrel, who came second.

None of the judges guessed that 56-year-old West-End star Bonnie Langford was hidden inside Squirrel, and they were very impressed with her moves.

Bonnie said after the unmasking: "I love the Masked Singer and this seemed even more crazy."

Speaking about her Squirrel character, Bonnie said: "She's cute and sassy. I think she has a soft nature but acts big because she's small. She's feisty and fun."

Zip - Howard Donald - 3rd Place

ITV/Bandicoot TV

Finishing in third place was Zip, who was revealed to be Take That star Howard Donald.

Speaking about the costume Howard said: "I love the mask. It's me in a nutshell. From the first time I saw a drawing of the outfit I was so excited to get to be that character, although the big mask was restrictive when it came to some of the dance moves."

Although his name was mentioned by the judges, none of them got it right in the end when they voted.

Scarecrow - Tamzin Outhwaite - 4th Place

ITV/Bandicoot TV

In fourth place was Scarecrow, who was unmasked as actress Tamsin Outhwaite.

Guest Holly Willoughby was particularly shocked by her reveal, as she shared that her husband is Tamsin's cousin!

Talking about her performance Tamsin said there were: "Lots of nerves always but the feeling of nobody knowing who you are is liberating. I feel slightly more confident with the mask on but can't breathe as well."

What did you think of the top four? Did you guess any right? Let us know in the comment below!