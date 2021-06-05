The UK organisation responsible for checking that medicines and medical devices work has approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15 year-olds.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) says the vaccine is "safe and effective" and that the "benefits far outweigh any risk".

It has not yet been decided whether to give children the vaccine. That decision will be made by the UK's vaccines committee.

De-Graft spoke to Operation Ouch's Dr Xand to find out more about the Pfizer vaccine.

