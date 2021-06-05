Meet the 92-year-old nana who knitted a royal home
92-year-old Margaret has been busy knitting during lockdown and has created a woollen-wonderland!
Nope, we're not pulling the wool over your eyes, check out this incredible estate made entirely out of wool! It was created by 92-year-old Margaret who knitted a woollen version of the Sandringham Estate - one of the homes owned by the Royal Family.
Margaret's woollen masterpiece is on display at Norfolk Makers' Festival in Norwich until 11 June, and is raising money for three hospitals in the county.
She started working on the knitted estate in 2019 and it became a lockdown project. She said she lost count of how much wool she used for the project, but said she worked on it for around "10 to 12 hours a day".
"It's always rewarding to see the people enjoying themselves looking at it and saying it's amazing," she said.
Margaret has also knitted the "NHS Knittingale" a woollen version of the Covid-19 Nightingale hospitals.
"I just thought, if I can think of something to do that we can show to people, and raise money for a charity, it would be something worthwhile doing," said Margaret.
Sandringham House was built in 1870 and has been the private home for four generations of British kings and queens.