image

Meet the 92-year-old nana who knitted a royal home

92-year-old Margaret has been busy knitting during lockdown and has created a woollen-wonderland!
Nope, we're not pulling the wool over your eyes, check out this incredible estate made entirely out of wool! It was created by 92-year-old Margaret who knitted a woollen version of the Sandringham Estate - one of the homes owned by the Royal Family.
Margaret Seaman with her project
Margaret's woollen masterpiece is on display at Norfolk Makers' Festival in Norwich until 11 June, and is raising money for three hospitals in the county.
The knitted Sandringham from above at the Forum in Norwich
She started working on the knitted estate in 2019 and it became a lockdown project. She said she lost count of how much wool she used for the project, but said she worked on it for around "10 to 12 hours a day".
Knitted flowerbeds
"It's always rewarding to see the people enjoying themselves looking at it and saying it's amazing," she said.
Two knitted figures.
Margaret has also knitted the "NHS Knittingale" a woollen version of the Covid-19 Nightingale hospitals.
The front of the knitted Sandringham House
"I just thought, if I can think of something to do that we can show to people, and raise money for a charity, it would be something worthwhile doing," said Margaret.
A knitted figure on the miniature Sandringham grounds
Sandringham House was built in 1870 and has been the private home for four generations of British kings and queens.
Margaret Seaman with her project.

