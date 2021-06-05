play
Masked Dancer final: Who will win? Carwash, Scarecrow, Squirrel or Zip?

Last updated at 10:36
all-dancers.ITV/Bandicoot TV
From 12 terrific dancers, to four - but who will be crowned the winner?

Get ready to find out... Who's behind the mask!

It's the grand final of The Masked Dancer tonight, and we're down to the final four contestants, but who will be crowned the winner?

Knickerbocker Glory and Frog were revealed last night, leaving Zip, Carwash, Scarecrow and Squirrel left in the competition.

All 12 acts are expected to return for a final performance, which will be on ITV at 7:30pm.

But who do you want to win?

Do love Carwash's groovy moves, or are you team Squirrel? Let us know below!

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

6 comments

  • Car wash

  • I want Squirrel to win!

  • I think I want car wash to win

  • Car wash

  • I want car wash 🚘 🧽

  • I was squirrel to win!

