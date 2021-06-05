play
Pfizer: Send us your questions about the vaccine

The UK's medicine regulator has approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15 year-olds.

It says the vaccine is "safe and effective" and that the "benefits far outweigh any risk".

The MRHA is a group of medical professionals that are part of the Department of Health and Social Care, who decide which medicine is safe for people to use in the UK.

It has not yet been decided whether to give children the vaccine yet. That decision will be made by the UK's vaccines committee.

We want to know if you have any questions about the Pfizer vaccine.

We will be speaking to Professor Devi Sridhar, who is the Chair of Global Public Health at the University of Edinburgh, to answer some of your questions.

Maybe you want to know how the vaccine works? Or if it might even be offered to people younger than 12 one day - Let us know your questions below!

