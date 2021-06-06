play
Watch Newsround

Foreign Aid: What is it, and why is there a big government vote about it?

Last updated at 05:37
comments
View Comments (10)
File photo dated August 2014 of logistics officer placing UK Aid stickers onto cargo pallets containing British aid items destined for areas suffering humanitarian crisisPA Media

On Monday UK MP's will vote on whether or not to amend a Bill which affects foreign aid - the amount of money that the UK sends to help poorer countries.

Last year the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, announced that the government was cutting the amount of money it sends to poorer countries from 0.7% to 0.5%,of the amount the whole country earns in a year.

This meant that the UK sent less aid to help poorer countries.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the change was only temporary, but many MPs were frustrated that this decision was made without allowing them to vote on it first.

An amendment to the Advanced Research and Invention Agency bill will be voted on by MPs on Monday, which will demand that the foreign aid budget be changed back to 0.7%.

What is Foreign Aid?
A young girl washes her hands in an Ebola prevention checkpoint supported by UK aid at a Ugandan border crossing point with the DRC, August 2019DFID/HM Government
UK aid is distributed with the aim of protecting public health and getting rid of global poverty

Foreign aid is when richer countries give things to poorer countries in order to help them.

It can involve sending things like food, medicine, military equipment, and people to help give training and medical help.

Aid could also be advice on farming methods, help with clean water and building places like schools.

An example of aid is when the United Kingdom gave £230 million to countries in West Africa to help stop the spread of Ebola.

There are different types of aid provided by countries, such as emergency aid which is provided in the short-term after sudden disasters like earthquakes or tsunamis.

Long term aid is focused more on providing local communities with education and skills in poorer countries.

What changes has the UK government made to Foreign Aid?
Rishi Sunak.Alamy
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak delivered the news during the annual spending review last year.

Last year in November the government cut funding for the foreign aid budget from 0.7% to 0.5% of the amount the whole country earns in a year.

That might not sound like a lot of money, but that means that around £4 billion was cut.

These changes to the foreign aid budget were made without allowing other MP's to vote on it first.

Rishi Sunak - who is in charge of how the UK's money is spent - said that because of the coronavirus pandemic, he wanted to save money where he could, and this meant cutting the foreign aid budget.

He said he would change it back to 0.7% when the UK's finances improve - though no official date on when this would happen has been set so far.

Home Office Minister Victoria Atkins said the cut was a "small temporary reduction," and the UK still remained "one of the largest donors of aid in the world".

"In 2019, no one could have foreseen the extent of the pandemic and the measures we were going to have to take as a country in order to deal with this; it has had a huge impact on our economy," she said.

"So we've had to make some very, very difficult decisions," she added.

What have critics said?
andrew-mitchell.Getty Images
Former International Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell is leading a 'rebellion' against the decision

Some MPs were not happy that the government made this decision without having a vote, and have said it was unlawful.

The cut to foreign aid has meant that millions of pounds less is being spent on supporting hundreds of projects.

Charities have warned that many people in poorer countries could become ill or die as a result of the government's decision.

However, a group of around 30 conservative MPs have now been teaming up to 'rebel' against this decision and vote to reverse it.

The group is being led by former International Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell, who said more Conservative MPs were coming forward to support the amendment to "stand by" the party's promise to spend 0.7% of national income on aid.

Other members of this 'rebel' group include, former Prime Minister Theresa May, her former deputy PM Damian Green, former Welsh secretary Stephen Crabb and former defence minister Johnny Mercer.

What's happening on Monday?
house-of-commons.Getty Images
MPs will debate with each other in the House of Commons

The MPs are hoping to use an amendment to a new law - the Advanced Research and Invention Agency bill, which sets up the UK's new "high risk" science agency - to try to reverse the government's cut to foreign aid.

This amendment is up for debate in the House of Commons on Monday.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle will then decide whether the amendment is selected for consideration.

The vote is happening in the same week that the UK is hosting the G7 summit in Cornwall.

The Group of Seven - or G7 for short - is an organisation made up of the world's seven richest nations, who meet up each year to discuss important world issues.

One of the key themes this year will be help for poorer countries seeking to recover from the pandemic.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

10 comments

  • I get that there isn't infinite money, but this is not the thing to cut. People in countries rely on funds like this and the UK can gain allies by giving money. And if they develop, then the UK will have some friends in very high places. They should cut things like the Queen's fund or just increase taxes. Make more instead of spend less.

  • In my opinion, I think they should bring the percentage back up to 0.7% because the UK as well quite a few other powerful countries in the world have took over and created empires over many countries in the past, and even though people don't talk about this much, this has stopped other countries and territories in the world from developing. But also, there are many problems in the United Kingdom too, like homelessness, and frauds and crimes that the government decide not to deal with, which can lead to people losing hundreds of thousands of pounds, which my family has experienced as well.

  • Don't hate at me. I get what everyone is saying about our country being priority, but imagine this; you are a poor, suffering child in Africa. There is no food. Then, A big, rich country comes and says, "Here you go. Some food and water." You would be delighted.

    Bear in mind that the money is also used to export the things to the country. It didn't just appear.

    Like and reply if you agree! 🦙 Plz don't hate on me!

    🔧🦥Spanner sloth🦥🔧

  • I think we should still send money but also work on supporting British homeless people

  • It's great that we help poorer countries but we should help our country to

  • Although it's important for us to help poorer countries, I think its wrong we send billions of pounds to other countries when there are still so many poor people in our country, who struggle to even feed themselves.

    • Miffy replied:
      I agree although over in those countries they have much worse conditions to survive through and we are already doing the best we can to make sure that those people have food and clean water.

Top Stories

Evie Meg

What is Tourette Syndrome?

Cartoon bee on yellow and blue background next to the Big Bee Challenge logo and flowers.

Big Bee Challenge: Garden design competition for kids!

comments
4
blue-abyss-worlds-deepest-pool

Plans to build the world's deepest pool in Cornwall

comments
17
Newsround Home