Blue Peter has a brand new theme tune!

Last updated at 05:17
Check out Blue Peter's new theme tune!

If you're a fan of Blue Peter, you may already be aware of some very exciting news! The show has been given a bit of a makeover, with a brand new studio, new colourful opening titles and an updated theme tune which is sure to get your foot tapping.

The Blue Peter music is definitely iconic, with the new opening tune putting a modern spin on what many view as a classic song.

It got us thinking about lots of other theme tunes which have had a lasting impact over the years.

So we want to hear from you!

What do you think about Blue Peter's new bop and what's your favourite theme tune ever? Have your say in our vote below and if your favourite's not on the list, why not leave us a comment shouting out your favourite theme tune and telling us why you love it?

  • I liked the old song

  • but I like The Loud House

  • Oversimplified logos must be stopped

  • My favourite theme tune is either from The Yorkshire Vet or All Creatures Great and Small

    [Edited By Moderator]

  • I absolutely love the operation ouch theme tune

  • My favourite is probably Merlin. It is a really good show i recommend it for people aged 10+. My favourite bp theme tune was the mike oldfield one from the 1980s.

  • Mine is obviiously The Next Step!! I mean llike, duh

  • My favourite is Dwight In Shining Armour one.

  • Mine is gravity falls

    • goldenmonkeyowl replied:
      Thats one of my friends favourite shows!

  • Mine is the dumping ground

  • this might not be classed as a theme tune but anyway its the harry potter song called "Hedwig's Theme" by John Williams

    • U19165280 replied:
      Mine too, I think it counts as a theme tune

  • Tele tubbies is on here but what about peppa pig I watched that when I was little ( I hate it now though)

  • The Blue Peter new theme tune is amazing, I got to watch it on live TV. My favourite theme tune though is Tracy Beaker.

  • The B

    • BPfan replied:
      Oops, I accidently sent random words😬

  • My favourite theme is called “Pursuit - wanting to find the truth” from ace attorney. Personally I miss the old theme, but this one’s ok!

  • Tracy beaker is my fav I also like blue peter and millie inbetween

  • The new theme tune is GREAT

  • my favourite is The Eurovision Song Contest

  • I like the Full House theme tune :D

  • I kind of like the new blue peter one

