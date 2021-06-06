Blue Peter has a brand new theme tune!

If you're a fan of Blue Peter, you may already be aware of some very exciting news! The show has been given a bit of a makeover, with a brand new studio, new colourful opening titles and an updated theme tune which is sure to get your foot tapping.
The Blue Peter music is definitely iconic, with the new opening tune putting a modern spin on what many view as a classic song.
It got us thinking about lots of other theme tunes which have had a lasting impact over the years.
So we want to hear from you!
What do you think about Blue Peter's new bop and what's your favourite theme tune ever? Have your say in our vote below and if your favourite's not on the list, why not leave us a comment shouting out your favourite theme tune and telling us why you love it?
If you can't see the interactive activity above, click here.
BlueSparklyGymnast
U18426800
U18426800
chicken123
[Edited By Moderator]
Historygirl
goldenmonkeyowl
Craylie_16
Sparklypineapple123
Biggest Theme Park Fan Ever
Minnie
PotterFan7574
Midnight Tiger spaniel
BPfan
BPfan
floofy_sausage_dog
GothicCookie
Ncfc112
U19143323
U19822694
Musical Animal Lover