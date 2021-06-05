Rule 50: A history of protests at the Olympic games

Getty Images The Tokyo Games are now less than 50 days away

With less than 50 days to go until the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic games, many athletes are gearing up to compete in this year's long awaited competitions.

There's been lots of discussions around whether the Games will go ahead in light of the coronavirus pandemic, but another topic that has come to the forefront in recent months concerns protests, specifically in relation to what's known as Rule 50.

It's a rule under the Olympic Charter which prevents all athletes from taking part in any "demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda".

The International Olympics Committee (IOC) says the rule exists to "keep the field of play, the Olympic Village and the podium neutral and free from any form of political, religious or ethnic demonstrations".

"We believe the focus at the Olympic Games must remain on athletes' performances, sport and the international unity and harmony that the Olympic Movement seeks to advance," it says.

Athletes who do protest at the upcoming Games may face consequences for their actions, although it's not yet clear what the punishments could look like.

What does the IOC consider to be a protest or demonstration? The IOC has outlined actions which they view to be a protest including: Displaying any political messaging, including signs or armbands

Gestures of a political nature, like a hand gesture or kneeling

Refusal to follow the Ceremonies protocol

What's been said about the rule?

The IOC carried out a survey in 2020 to find out whether athletes thought Rule 50 should change.

More than 3,500 athletes took part and 67% said they believe other competitors shouldn't demonstrate or express their views on the Olympic podium. 70% also thought both on-field demonstrations and protests at official ceremonies should be avoided.

However, there have been lots of questions around how Rule 50 works as it covers actions like athletes taking a knee or raising a fist which have increasingly popular in light of the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Protests at major sporting events like the Olympics are far from a new thing. Here's a breakdown of some of the biggest protests in Olympic history and what they've been about.

John Carlos and Tommie Smith at the Mexico City Olympics in 1968

Getty Images John Carlos and Tommie Smith raised their fists in the black power salute in 1968

American track athletes John Carlos and Tommie Smith won the bronze and gold medals in the 200-metre race at the Mexico City Olympics in 1968. They both wore a single black glove and famously raised their fists in a Black Power salute while they stood on the podium during the American national anthem.

Australian athlete Peter Norman was the silver medallist and although he didn't raise his fist, he did show support for his fellow medallists. He wore an Olympic Project for Human Rights badge, which was an organisation largely made up of African-American athletes who protested against racial segregation both in America and around the world.

Věra Čáslavská at the Mexico City Olympics in 1968

Getty Images The gymnast won four gold and two silver medals in Mexico

John Carlos and Tommie Smith weren't the only ones to protest at the 1968 Olympics.

Czech gymnast Věra Čáslavská spoke out following the Soviet Union's invasion of her country Czechoslovakia a few months before the Games. The gymnast was forced to go into hiding after the invasion. It meant she wasn't able to train in her normal gym, but instead had to get creative, finding other ways to get ready for the Olympics.

Čáslavská ended up winning four gold and two silver medals in Mexico. During a medal ceremony, she turned her head away from the Soviet Union flag.

Peter O'Connor at the Athens Games in 1906

Getty Images Track and field athlete Peter O'Connor competed at the Athens Games in 1906

In 1906 Irish track and field athlete Peter O'Connor took a stand during the Olympic Games in Athens.

O'Connor was looking to represent his country Ireland at the Games, but news rules put in place that year meant athletes had to be nominated by an Olympic Committee to compete. Ireland did not have a committee at that time and the British Olympic Council said O'Connor would be competing for Great Britain. When the sportsman found out, he was very angry.

He climbed up a 20-foot flagpole in the Olympic stadium in protest and waved a green flag with the words "Erin Go Bragh" (Ireland forever).

Even though the Olympic officials didn't agree with O'Connor's protest, he was still allowed to compete and ended up winning gold in three competitions. He waved his green flag after each victory.

African nations at the Montreal Olympics in 1976

Getty Images The opening ceremony took place in July 1976

25 African countries boycotted the Montreal Olympic Games back in 1976. The nations were protesting because New Zealand's rugby team had toured South Africa, a country where there was racial segregation known as apartheid, earlier that year.

South Africa had been banned from taking part in the Olympics since 1964 after it refused to condemn apartheid. Many of the competing nations wanted the International Olympic Committee to ban New Zealand from the 1976 Games due to their ties with South Africa, but the IOC refused.