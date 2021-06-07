Evie Meg talks about living with Tourette Syndrome

Evie Meg is one of the UK's biggest TikTok stars and she's spoken to Newsround about how making videos around one of her conditions, Tourette Syndrome (TS), has propelled her into the limelight!

Tourette's is a neurological condition, which means it's to do with the brain.

The signals from the brain can discharge at different times causing people with TS to have something called a 'tic'. These can be verbal and/or physical such as a head jerk or the repetition of a word.

Watch to find out more about Evie.

Monday 7 June is Tourette Syndrome Awareness Day where people shine a light on what it's like to live with Tourette's and how you can help support people who have the condition.