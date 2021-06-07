play
Watch Newsround

Evie Meg talks about living with Tourette Syndrome

Evie Meg is one of the UK's biggest TikTok stars and she's spoken to Newsround about how making videos around one of her conditions, Tourette Syndrome (TS), has propelled her into the limelight!

Tourette's is a neurological condition, which means it's to do with the brain.

The signals from the brain can discharge at different times causing people with TS to have something called a 'tic'. These can be verbal and/or physical such as a head jerk or the repetition of a word.

Watch to find out more about Evie.

Monday 7 June is Tourette Syndrome Awareness Day where people shine a light on what it's like to live with Tourette's and how you can help support people who have the condition.

Watch more videos

Evie Meg talks about living with Tourette Syndrome
Video

Evie Meg talks about living with Tourette Syndrome

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum
Video

'Unlucky' swan finally becomes a mum

India and coronavirus: 'I haven't met my friends for the last year and a half'
Video

India and coronavirus: 'I haven't met my friends for the last year and a half'

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"
Video

Air pollution: "You can smell and taste it"

George Floyd: Has what happened changed the UK?
Video

George Floyd: Has what happened changed the UK?

George Floyd: A year on what has changed in the USA?
Video

George Floyd: A year on what has changed in the USA?

Your Planet: Nature and the environment
Video

Your Planet: Nature and the environment

'I feel scared and terrified'
Video

'I feel scared and terrified'

'I try to do fun things so I don't think about the bombs'
Video

'I try to do fun things so I don't think about the bombs'

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity
Video

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?
Video

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature
Video

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature

Who can you talk to if you need help?
Video

Who can you talk to if you need help?

What does Little Mix's historic Brit Award win mean to you?
Video

What does Little Mix's historic Brit Award win mean to you?

Ramadan: Zaavier tells us about his first time fasting
Video

Ramadan: Zaavier tells us about his first time fasting

How do you restore the coral reef?
Video

How do you restore the coral reef?

British Indian children talk about coronavirus in India
Video

British Indian children talk about coronavirus in India

Why are Pop Its so popular?
Video

Why are Pop Its so popular?

Jenny's Presenter Picks
Video

Jenny's Presenter Picks

“Every deaf child is different” Top tips for talking to deaf people.
Video

“Every deaf child is different” Top tips for talking to deaf people.

Scottish election: What matters to you?
Video

Scottish election: What matters to you?

Strange News
Video

Strange News

How climate change is affecting green sea turtles
Video

How climate change is affecting green sea turtles

Top Stories

Evie Meg

What is Tourette Syndrome?

Cartoon bee on yellow and blue background next to the Big Bee Challenge logo and flowers.

Big Bee Challenge: Garden design competition for kids!

comments
blue-abyss-worlds-deepest-pool

Plans to build the world's deepest pool in Cornwall

comments
Newsround Home