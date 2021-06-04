play
The Queen will meet President Joe Biden next week

Last updated at 10:39
Queen and Joe BidenGetty Images/Reuters

Buckingham Palace has said that the Queen will meet with President Joe Biden next week.

The meeting will take place at Windsor Castle on Sunday 13 June 2021 after he has met Prime Minister Boris Johnson on 10 June.

The Queen will also meet First Lady Jill Biden who will be with the President on his trip to the UK, which the US says is "to affirm the enduring strength of the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom."

This will be Joe Biden's first in-person foreign engagement with coronavirus having restricted travel up until now.

Joe and Jill BidenGetty Images

The president and first lady will be in the UK for the G7 gathering in Cornwall.

The G7 gathering is a time for world leaders to come together to talk about important world issues and events.

These include climate change, world debts and how the world will recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen will meet the President of the United States of America and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on Sunday 13 June 2021.

Buckingham Palace
The Queen shows the Royal Collection to the US President and First LadyAFP
The Queen showed US items of the Royal Collection to the president and first lady

The Queen has met 12 presidents of the United States since she has been in power.

In 2019 She met with then president President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth with US President Dwight D Eisenhower in October 1957Getty Images
This is a photo of The Queen meeting her first serving US president as monarch, Dwight D Eisenhower, at the White House in October 1957

Now 95, she met US president, Harry S Truman, as Princess Elizabeth in 1951 when she was 25.

She has met all serving presidents during her reign apart from one, Lyndon B Johnson.

