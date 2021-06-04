Wales Covid update: Up to 30 people can meet outdoors from 7 June

Getty Images

From Monday 7 June, up to 30 people will be able to meet outdoors in Wales.

The further easing of restriction will go ahead, Welsh ministers have confirmed.

People will be able to meet outdoors, including in private gardens, outdoor cafes and restaurants and in public areas.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "The risk of infection is significantly less outdoors than it is indoors.

"This is why we are phasing in the changes in this three-week cycle. This will allow more people to enjoy events outdoors and take advantage of the Welsh summer, while we continue to roll out the vaccination programme to all adults."

What are the changes?

From 7 June 2021, there are several changes to the rules in Wales.

Up to 30 people can meet outdoors

Three households can form what is being called an extended household or bubble

Outdoor events like football matches, outdoor concerts and festivals can take place with limited numbers.

How many people can go to an outdoor event?

Getty Images Luton fans celebrate one of their three goals against Norwich at Kenilworth Road

Outdoor events in Wales will allow 4,000 people standing or 10,000 people sitting.

What is an extended household?

Getty Images People in Wales can meet up indoors under an extended household

An extended household means three different households are able to meet up together indoors and have physical contact - but each household can only meet up with one other at a time.

When will more restrictions ease in Wales?

It's expected that Welsh ministers will provide an update to their plans once England makes their announcement on 21 June 2021.

Changes after that date could include allowing six people from different households to meet indoors in private homes and holiday accommodation. and having more people at indoor and outdoor events.

Getty Images

Some people in Wales are calling for an end to all restrictions by the end of July, including as the 2m social distancing rule.

However the Welsh government say: "We will review the public health situation again in a couple of weeks to see whether we can continue to relax the restrictions and restart indoor events."