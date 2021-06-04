Covid-19: Holiday destination rules get stricter

Getty Images

The chances of being able to go on a summer holiday abroad just got smaller after the government updated its list of rules for international travel.

Portugal was the only popular summer holiday destination on the government's green list and it is now being removed.

The green list is made up of countries that the government say are safe enough to travel to WITHOUT having to quarantine or isolate when they return.

No more countries will be added to the green list and Portugal will be moved to amber from next Tuesday. The government says it is because of rising cases in the area and concerns over a version of coronavirus there.

Travel companies have said they are very disappointed with the decision and it could lead to more people losing their jobs.

Getty Images

How do the lists work?

The international travel lists were set up as the government said it wanted to be clear with people where they could travel to and what they needed to do when they came back.

Countries are put on a red, amber or green list, but holidaymakers should not travel to amber or red list countries, according to government guidance.

Red : Only UK or Irish nationals or UK residents are allowed to travel to the UK from red list countries and when you come back you have to quarantine in a specially approved hotel which would cost thousands of pounds for a family.

Amber : People should not travel to these countries, but if you need to for essential reasons, you have to quarantine at home for 10 days - with people checking up on you to make sure you do

Green: You can go on holiday to these countries and if you test negative when you come home, you can carry on as normal.

Most countries are on the amber list and few are on green. Some people have argued that the lists are confusing and say it would be simpler just to have red and green.

In the first review of England's traffic light list for international travel, no new destinations were added to the green list, where travellers must be tested but do not have to quarantine on their return.

Many in the travel industry hoped islands like Tenerife in the the Canaries and Ibiza in the Balearics, as well as Malta, Finland and parts of the Caribbean would be added to the green list, but that hasn't happened.

Getty Images

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said rising cases and a Covid variant found in Portugal meant ministers did not want to take risks before the planned final easing of England's restrictions.

Seven countries - Afghanistan, Bahrain, Costa Rica, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Sudan, and Trinidad and Tobago - will be added to the red list.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have confirmed they will adopt the same changes, which come into effect at 04:00 BST on 8 June. The green list will reviewed again on 28 June.