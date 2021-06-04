World Environment Day: What is wish-cycling?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Top tips on how to recyle better

Plastic pollution, waste reduction and the importance of protecting the environment are big topics at the moment and lots of us have been making a more conscious effort to recycle the items we use.

It would be amazing if we could recycle anything and everything, but unfortunately this isn't possible right now. However, many of us may still put items in our recycling bins which we hope meet the requirements needed in order for them to be recycled.

This is known as 'wish-cycling' and can actually be quite a big problem. It's because putting non-recyclable items in with recyclable ones can cause contamination. This can prevent lots of materials from being recycled which leads to more waste.

So what are some examples of items that you should avoid putting in the recycling bin? Check out our list below.

Takeaway pizza boxes

Getty Images

This one's requires you to carry out a bit of an inspection. Whether you can recycle a pizza box is all down to how dirty the packaging is once you're done.

If the box is greasy or stained with food, then you aren't able to recycle it and it should go in your general waste bin. However, if the lid is clean, you can tear that part of the box off and recycle it.

Drinking cups

Getty Images

Disposable drinking cups are often made of mixed materials like paper and plastic. If this is the case, they can't be recycled as it can be too difficult to separate the materials. However, You can recycle the plastic lid!

Also, some restaurants can recycle the cups as they are collected separately and sent to a special factory.

Drinking glasses

Getty Images

If you're on washing up duty and accidentally smash a glass, the very first thing to do is to tell a grown up as broken glass can be dangerous!

Grown ups should put broken drinking glasses in the general waste in as opposed to the recycling. It's because this glass doesn't melt at the same temperature as the bottles and jars which go in your glass recycling.

Crisp packets and tubes

Getty Images

Tubes for crisps are made of mixed materials and so these can't be recycled without being separated first, which can be tricky. Crisp packets also can't be recycled at home.

However, a company called Terracycle recycles crisp packets into plastic pellets to make into new products. If you do have crisp packets, you can save them up and take them to your nearest drop off point.

Broken/unwanted cheap plastic toys

Getty Images

Not all plastic toys can be recycled, so if you've broken one of yours and can't repair it, then sadly, it'll have to go into your general waste bin.

However, once again, some companies are providing ways for customers to recycle their old toys which may be worth looking into before you throw your old toys away.