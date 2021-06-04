World Environment Day: What is wish-cycling?

We all know that recycling is good for the environment, but have you heard of wish-cycling?

Wish-cycling, which is also called wish recycling, is when we put items in the recycling bin even if we're not 100% sure whether they can be recycled or not.

Although wish-cycling is done with good intentions, it actually causes contamination and costs time, money and valuable resources.

Here are some examples of items people often think are recyclable but aren't always, and some tips at becoming a better recycler.