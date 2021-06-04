A huge sinkhole has appeared in Mexico!

Getty Images The sinkhole first appeared on Saturday 26 May

A huge sinkhole has appeared in the state of Puebla in Mexico.

The mega-hole which first appeared on Saturday 29 May and is full of water, started at around 5 metres wide. However, it's continued to get bigger and now stands at around a whopping 80 metres in diameter!

As the sinkhole has gotten larger, big chunks of earth have also broken away from the rim and fallen in.

Getty Images People have been advised to stay away from the area

No one has been hurt and no properties have been lost as a result of the ever expanding sinkhole so far.

However, one family with a house located close to the hole have had to leave their home and they're worried they could soon lose it.

Locals have also been advised to stay away from the area.

What is a sinkhole? A sinkhole is a hole in the ground which is formed when the land collapses away leaving a big hole on the surface. It happens when the rock underneath the ground is dissolved by water. Sinkholes can cause a lot of damage to the surrounding land.

Getty Images The hole was initially around 5 metres wide, but the diameter has increased

Scientists and the authorities in Mexico have been trying to work out how the huge hole came about.

They've considered a number of possible causes including a geological fault or changes in the soil's water content.

"It will grow until nature decides, when the water stops exerting pressure," Puebla state governor Miguel Barbosa said.

"The important thing now is public safety," he said, adding that the authorities would support those who have been affected.