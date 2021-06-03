World Bicycle Day: Check out these weird and wonderful bikes

Last up, what about a super-long bike? Yep, this is a bicycle made for 21! The pair at the front are Blue Peter presenters John Noakes and Lesley Judd from 1972, riding a special bike called 'vigintipede'. It was made for a charity ride by Littlehampton Rotary Club. The pedal power comes from 12 of the riders and the steering is done at the front, so all the rest are just along for the ride. The longest bike in the record books is actually 47.5m long, and was achieved by Bernie Ryan in Paynesville, Victoria, Australia, on 14 November 2020.