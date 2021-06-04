World's deepest pool: Plans submitted to build pool in Cornwall

Cityscape Digital/Blue Abyss This is a computer generated image of what the pool may look like

Plans have been submitted to build the world's deepest pool in England.

The proposal is to build a pool that is 40 meters wide and 50 meters deep in Cornwall. That's as tall as Trafalgar Square in London.

It would also be the world's largest pool in terms of volume. That means it could contain the water from 17 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Known as the Blue Abyss, the pool would be used for researching extreme environments.

It could also help develop underwater robotics and train astronauts.

Getty Images Tim Peake was the first UK astronaut on the International Space Station

A really deep pool sounds fun, but what will a £150 million pool actually be used for?

Those who want to build it, a company called Blue Abyss, say it would be used for underwater film sets, to test remotely-operated vehicles and train deep-sea divers.

They believe the site could also mirror some sections of the International Space Station so it would be ideal to train astronauts.

British astronaut, Major Tim Peake, said: "This project will help us to widen our knowledge of how humans and technology can function in extreme environments, for the benefit of people and the planet."

What will it look like?

Blue Abyss Another computer image of what the company are planning for the pool to look like

The pool would have a sliding roof and a 30-tonne crane.

The crane would enable large and heavy objects to be lowered into the pool.

Blue Abyss say their project could create up to 160 jobs and would bring in around £8 million a year for the local area.