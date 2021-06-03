Tokyo 2020: Olympics '100%' going ahead

Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto is "100%" certain the Olympics will go ahead, but warned the Games "must be prepared" to proceed without spectators in the event of a coronavirus outbreak.

There are 50 days until the delayed Tokyo Games begin on 23 July.

Japan is battling a surge in coronavirus cases, with large parts of the country under a state of emergency.

Hashimoto told BBC Sport: "I believe that the possibility of these Games going on is 100% that we will do this."