Queen's Platinum Jubilee: What's planned for the big day?

Last updated at 16:57
Queen Elizabeth IIPA Media
The Queen is Britain's longest reigning monarch - and the longest reigning living monarch in the world!

Buckingham Palace has announced more details about plans to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next year.

On 6 February she will have reigned for 70 years - she's the first British monarch to reach the milestone.

There'll be a year of events throughout the UK, Commonwealth and around the world to mark the occasion.

Throughout the year, the Queen and members of the Royal Family will travel around the country carrying out a range of royal events.

It will all end with a special four-day Bank Holiday weekend from Thursday 2 to Sunday 5 June 2022.

children dressed in jubilee hats and face paintGetty Images
Children lined the streets in 2012 for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee visit to Northern Ireland

The Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrations will start with the Trooping of the Colour on Thursday 2 June, which will be staged in full for the first time since the pandemic.

On the Saturday there will be a live concert at Buckingham Palace - the Platinum Party at the Palace - which members of the public can apply to be invited to.

Performers haven't been revealed yet, but it's being described as bringing together some of the world's biggest entertainment stars.

There will be a Big Jubilee Lunch on the Sunday with people encouraged to hold street parties.

There will also be a pageant held in London with more than 5,000 people from across the UK and Commonwealth involved and combining street arts, theatre, music, circus, carnival and costume.

The Queen and Prince Phillip waving from a car amidst crowdsPA Media
The Queen toured the country for her Diamond Jubilee in 2012 with the Duke of Edinburgh by her side

Beacons will also be lit throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories - it's a tradition which is done to celebrate royal jubilees, weddings and coronations.

People who work in public service, including representatives of the Armed Forces, the emergency services and the prison services, will also be awarded a Platinum Jubilee medal.

Will you, your family or school be marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee? If so, let us know in the comments below.

