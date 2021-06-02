play
Watch Newsround

Among Us chicken nugget selling for more than $50,000 online

Last updated at 14:54
comments
View Comments
Among Us and a chicken nuggetAmong Us / polizna
Can you see the similarities?

Imposter alert! Is that a chicken nugget or a crewmate?

A chicken nugget, which looks like a character from the game Among Us, is being sold online for more than $50,000 (£35.384)... and rising!

An American seller called polizna put the McDonald's treat up on the online auction site Ebay after spotting it in a meal from the fast food restaurant.

The nugget is shaped like the crewmates featured in the game, and has had more than 150 bidders since the auction began.

Among Us - rated suitable for children seven and older in the UK - has grown to become a huge hit with more than two million players on PC.

among-us-game.Innersloth

The item's description online says that chicken nuggets have an average of 14 days before they go bad.

But the seller does explain to any possible buyers that it will be delivered before it goes off.

Do you think the nugget looks like the Among Us characters? Would you pay that much money for it?! Let us know in the comments.

More like this

minecraft-caves and cliffs.

Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs Part I update gets a release date

Sonic.

New Sonic game: Should video games keep using old characters?

Keyframe #1
play
2:10

How to stay safe when gaming online

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

bumblebees

12 species at risk from climate change

comments
17
minecraft-caves and cliffs.

Are you excited for Minecraft Caves & Cliffs?

comments
22
schoolboy concentrating on his work

Government announces funding for pupils who need extra support

comments
8
Newsround Home