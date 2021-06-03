School: What do you think of suggestions to help pupils who need extra support?

Getty Images Extra funding of £1.4bn for pupils in England is being promised

The government has announced a new plan, worth over a billion pounds, to help support pupils in England whose education has been disrupted during the coronavirus pandemic.

Boris Johnson said the aim is to provide things like more teacher training and tutoring for children who need extra help.

But teaching unions and education experts say this is nowhere near enough money and have called the announcement "hugely disappointing".

Funding for schools is a decision made by devolved governments so while these plans currently only apply to schools in England, further announcements are expected to be made by the leaders of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

There have also been reports that the government are considering ideas such as longer school days and shorter lunch breaks as part of their long-term plans.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said that a longer school day was "very much still on the agenda" - but funding for any more recovery plans will be looked at in the future.

Suggestions of shorter summer holidays are no longer being considered, according to Mr Williamson.

But what do you think about these ideas? Let us know by voting below, and tell us why in the comments.

