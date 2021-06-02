Covid-19: Government announces funding for pupils who need extra support

Getty Images Plans will help pupils who have lost learning in the pandemic

The government has announced it will give over a billion pounds to help support pupils in England whose education has been disrupted during the coronavirus pandemic.

Boris Johnson said the aim is to provide things like more teacher training and tutoring for children who need extra help.

But teaching unions and education experts say this is nowhere near enough money and have called the announcement "hugely disappointing".

Funding for schools is a decision made by devolved governments so while these plans currently only apply to schools in England, further announcements are expected to be made by the leaders of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

No longer school day expected

Getty Images Extra funding of £1.4bn for pupils in England is being promised

The recovery plan, which is on top of the £1.7bn already announced, will include £1bn for 100 million hours of tutoring and £250m for teacher training and development.

Tutoring will be targeted at students who are most in need of support, but it will not be something all pupils get.

There had been reports that a catch-up plan could include a longer school day for children - but funding for any more recovery plans will be looked at in the future.

"Young people have sacrificed so much over the last year and as we build back from the pandemic, we must make sure that no child is left behind," said Mr Johnson.

This is the third major package of catch-up funding in twelve months and demonstrates that we are taking a long-term, evidence-based approach to help children of all ages. Gavin Williamson MP , Education Secretary

The amount of funding announced is lower than had been previously thought - with the Education Policy Institute (EPI) working out that a recovery plan would cost £13.5bn.

The research group, which warned primary pupils had lost up to two months of learning in reading and three months in maths, said the extra funding equalled around £50 per pupil per year.

The support was lower than in other countries, said the EPI, with catch-up funding so far in England worth £310 per pupil over three years, compared with £1,600 in the United States and £2,500 in the Netherlands.

What's the reaction been to the new funding?

PA Media Pupils are currently learning remotely from home

Geoff Barton, leader of the ASCL head teachers' union, said the government's response "shows a failure to recognise the scale of learning loss".

Paul Whiteman, leader of the National Association of Head Teachers, spoke out against the announcement saying "education recovery cannot be done on the cheap".

But the heads' union leader welcomed that there was no plan to extend the school day, which could have caused "more harm than good".

Where is the funding for drama and music, sport and skills development? Rarely has so much been promised and so little delivered. Mary Bousted , Co-leader of the National Education Union

But the man in charge of coming up with ideas for education recovery, Sir Kevan Collins, said: "The investments in teaching quality and tutoring announced today offer evidence-based support to a significant number of our children and teachers. But more will be needed to meet the scale of the challenge."

Labour's Education Secretary Kate Green said the announcement "makes a mockery of the prime minister's claim that education is a priority".

Labour's recovery proposals included breakfast clubs and mental health support, as well as tutoring and teacher development.