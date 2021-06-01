Euro 2020: Trent Alexander-Arnold named in England's 26-man squad

Getty Images Alexander-Arnold has won 12 caps for England, scoring once

England boss Gareth Southgate has named his 26-man squad for this summer's European Championship.

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, 22, is the biggest surprise - he's one of four right-backs selected.

Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson are both included despite them carrying slight injuries.

We want to know what YOU think of the England squad - is it good enough to win the tournament? Was there anybody you think should have been picked? Head to the comments below and let us know!

Manager Gareth Southgate had to cut seven players from his provisional list.

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood had earlier withdrew through injury, meaning Jesse Lingard, Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Ben Godfrey, James Ward-Prowse and Ollie Watkins were all left out.

The final squad means there will be no debutants for the tournament, which starts next week.

I think every squad selection is difficult because we have a lot of talented players in this country. Gareth Southgate , England manager

Alexander-Arnold has missed the past seven England games, but will fight for a starting place with Chelsea's Champions League winner Reece James, Kieran Trippier, who won La Liga with Atletico Madrid, and Manchester City's Premier League champion Kyle Walker.

Liverpool skipper Henderson has been out of action since February with a groin injury while United captain Maguire missed the last four league games of the season and the Europa League final following ankle ligament damage.

Southgate added: "The most complex part has been those injuries and whether we should take the chance on people - players like Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire not being quite where they normally are.

"With the experience that they have, we think we can get them to a point where they have an involvement in the tournament and it's worth taking them - especially as we have an extended squad of 26."

England | Twitter

Who do England play this month?

England play two friendlies, against Austria on Wednesday and Romania on Sunday. Both matches take place at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium.

Southgate said Lingard, Ward-Prowse and Watkins were given the option to go home after missing out on the final squad but chose to remain for this week's friendlies.

The Three Lions begin their Euros campaign against Croatia on 13 June, followed by a huge match against rivals Scotland on 18 June, rounding off Group D against the Czech Republic on 22 June.

All of England's group games, and knockout matches if they advance, will take place at Wembley Stadium.

England's 26-man squad in full: Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton) Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

We want to know what you think! Who should be in the starting 11? Let us know your thoughts on the Three Lions squad!