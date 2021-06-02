play
Climate change: 12 species at risk from rising temperatures

Last updated at 06:04
puffinGetty Images

Conservationists have made a list of 12 species which are most at risk from rising temperatures.

From UK plants like bluebells, to creatures like snow leopards and hippopotamus, a new report by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), has shown how an increase in the Earth's temperature could cause problems for them.

Problems, such as changes to their habitat, are happening at a faster rate than the plants and animals can adapt to, putting their species at risk of extinction.

The authors of the report are campaigning for global leaders to take action against the rising temperatures, before it is too late.

Find out what species are at risk below...

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

