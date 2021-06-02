Climate change: 12 species at risk from rising temperatures

Getty Images

Conservationists have made a list of 12 species which are most at risk from rising temperatures.

From UK plants like bluebells, to creatures like snow leopards and hippopotamus, a new report by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), has shown how an increase in the Earth's temperature could cause problems for them.

Problems, such as changes to their habitat, are happening at a faster rate than the plants and animals can adapt to, putting their species at risk of extinction.

The authors of the report are campaigning for global leaders to take action against the rising temperatures, before it is too late.

Find out what species are at risk below...

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.