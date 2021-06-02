Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs Part I update gets a release date

Mojang/Microsoft

Hold onto your pickaxes Minecraft fans, because the Caves & Cliffs update has a release date!

In an online post, Mojang, the studio who makes Minecraft, announced that the first part of the new update would be coming next week.

"Grab your nearest calendar and start circling with a vengeance: Caves & Cliffs: Part I arrives June 8th on both Java and Bedrock!" they said.

In April, the team made a special announcement to let fans know that the update would be arriving in two parts - the first part in the summer, and the second in the winter - because they wanted to make sure it was working properly, and was the best it could be.

The first part of the Caves & Cliffs update will be all about new mobs, items and ore. Find out more below, and get a sneak peek at what's coming in the second update including new biomes and a scary new mob...

What will the update be playable on?



Mojang have said that: "The update will be available for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and Windows 10 - as well as Java Edition on Windows, macOS, and Linux."

What new mobs are in the update?

MOjang/microsoft Axolotls, Glow Squids and Goats, OH MY!

Part I of the Caves & Cliffs update is all about the mobs, and players will get to meet Goats, Axolotls and Glow Squids.

First up is the Axolotl, a cute small amphibian which comes in five colours - four common ones: Pink (known as 'leucistic'), brown (referred to as 'wild') gold and cyan - and a rare one which is Blue.

These little guys spawn in the Lush Caves biome and can be carried around in a bucket, like a salmon - now you might be thinking, hang on a minute, what's the Lush Cave biome? (more on that later!) - and how can mobs spawn somewhere that isn't in the game yet?

Well, before the new biomes arrive in Part II, mobs - like the axolotl - will spawn in current world locations, like streams and caves.

Watch out! If you're thinking of keeping an axolotl, they do not like to be out of the water for long, as they will dry up and begin to take damage.

Next up is fan favourite the Glow Squid - which was voted fave by fans during the Minecraft Live event last year.

The Glow Squid might look scary but is pretty chilled and won't attack you.

They drop Glow Ink Sacs when defeated, which you can use to make some pretty cool items.

BAHHHH! Watch out for the screaming goat! A rare Goat spawn which will charge at you more often, and make some... unusual screaming noises!

Finally it's time for the G.O.A.T - the Goat!

Goats are pretty grumpy mobs who like to hang out in groups and spawn in the snowy mountainous regions.

These fluffy guys can jump a whopping 10 blocks into the air in one leap, and can headbutt players if provoked - which could put you in a tricky situation if you are high up!

New blocks, materials and items

MOjang/microsoft New blocks ahoy!

Of course Minecraft wouldn't be Minecraft without Blocks, and the Part I update is bringing a host of new ones, as well as new craftable items.

Blocks such as Copper, can be used to craft items like the lightning rod, and can be combined with beeswax to create a waxed copper block, that doesn't oxidise - pretty cool!

The Powder Snow block isn't quite as it seems... When placed this block may look like solid ground, but actually characters can fall through it - excellent for setting traps for unsuspecting zombies!

If you're a fan of sparkly things, then you might be interested in the new Amethyst crystal ore heading to the game.

Amethyst crystals give off light, make a noise when you walk on them, and be used to craft new items like tinted glass and the spyglass...

The Spyglass is a little telescope that can help players to zoom in, and see things that are further away, more closely.

What can we expect in Part II? - New biomes, mobs and Archaeology?!

MOjang/microsoft The Lush Caves are like mini underground rainforests, with new plants like Azaleas and Spore blossoms

If all that doesn't excite you, then there is still lots more to come in the second part of the Caves & Cliffs update this winter.

Part II will be all about world generation - we're talking new biomes to explore and increased world heights.

New biomes include the Lush caves, Dripstone caves, and the mysteriously named "Deep Dark" biome.

Did you know? By the time part two launches, up to 91 new blocks will have been added to the game.

The team at Mojang hinted that a new hostile mob called the Warden might spawn in the Deep Dark biome - and they don't sound too friendly...

Wardens are completely blind, but they react to vibrations from footsteps and thrown objects, and can take a chunk off your health if you get too close to one.

Players can use a new block type called the Skulk Sensor to help them to stay one step ahead of them.

Finally, if you love digging up mysterious fossils, bones and objects, then look no further.

Mojang have announced that a new Archaeology system is on it's way, allowing players to craft brushes to help them unearth secrets at new excavation sites.

What do you think of the new update? Are you excited for it, or do you want more? Let us know in the comments below!