Scotland: Coronavirus restrictions change across the country

PA Media

Coronavirus restrictions are to be relaxed in Glasgow from Saturday.

Glasgow will move from level three down to level two, it has been the only part of the country to still be in level three.

From Saturday in Glasgow six people from three households will be allowed to meet indoors for the first time in months. The travel ban between Glasgow and other parts of the country will also be lifted.

But many other areas of Scotland were hoping they would be dropped down to level one in the five-tier system, but First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said 13 council areas would stay in level two because of rising coronavirus cases.

Reuters

The first minister said a "slight slowing down" of the easing of restrictions was needed whilst vaccinations continues, but added it was "a pause, not a step backwards".

The 13 council areas staying in level two with Glasgow are: Edinburgh, Dundee, Stirling, Midlothian, East Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire, Clackmannanshire, North and South Lanarkshire, and North, South and East Ayrshire.

This means just under three million people will be under level two restrictions whilst vaccines are still being rolled out.

Ms Sturgeon said she knew it would be "very disappointing" for people in these areas, but added: "Taking a cautious approach now - while more people get fully vaccinated - gives us the best chance of staying on the right track overall."

Getty Images For areas in level one soft play centres will be open from Saturday 5 June

In the north and south of the country many areas will still move to level one as planned. These are: Highland, Argyll and Bute, Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Angus, Perth and Kinross, Falkirk, Fife, Inverclyde, East and West Lothian, West Dunbartonshire, Dumfries, and Galloway and the Borders.

From Saturday those in level one can have eight people from three households indoors and 12 people from 12 households can meet outdoors.

Soft play centres and funfairs will also open and 100 people can attend weddings or funerals.

A few areas of the country will move from level one to level zero, which will mean up to eight people from four households can meet inside in a private home and stay overnight and up to 15 people from 15 households can meet outdoors.

Shetland, Orkney, the Western Isles and a number of remote islands will be moving to level zero.

In all levels of covid protection, children under the age of 12 are not included in the total number of people, but they are counted in the limit on the number of different households.