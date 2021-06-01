Euros 2020: Wales announce squad for tournament

Getty Images

Wales have announced their Euro 2020 squad and there are a few surprise names!

Uncapped Cardiff City player Rubin Colwill has made the 26-man squad. Colwill hasn't played for Wales before and only made his Cardiff debut in February.

Less surprisingly, superstar and Welsh captain, Gareth Bale joins the squad. Bale was one of the star players for Wales at Euro 2016 when they reached the semi-finals in France.

Getty Images Rubin Colwill is one of the more surprising call ups of the Wales Euro squad

Colwill turned 19 in April and has played just 191 minutes of senior football since joining Cardiff in February.

Wales caretaker manager Robert Page said Colwill has "been a breathe of fresh air since he's come in."

"He really impressed me. He's got presence, he's got something we have not got in the middle of the park as well."

"He can play off the right, play as a 10 and he can play in midfield so that's a bonus when we were looking to pick a squad."

He blew us all away with how he was and how he conducted himself. He's a top professional already and a great lad to have around the place Robert Page on young player Rubin Colwill , Wales caretaker manager

Getty Images Gareth Bale will be returning as captain for Wales

Captain Gareth Bale is back in the squad and said: "We'd love to replicate what we did at Euro 2016 but we are realistic - it's a different team, a different tournament."

"It will be difficult but we have confidence in our own ability and we'll be doing everything we can to make it as much of a success as possible."

Some players who have missed out on the squad this year, include: forward Hal Robson-Kanu, midfielder Will Vaulks, defender Tom Lockyer and midfielder Josh Sheehan.

Robert Page said: "I've had to make some tough decisions and there's been some disappointed people around leaving the camp, which is not easy."

Wales' first game is against Switzerland in Baku on 12 June, they'll also face Turkey and Italy.

Wales squad for Euro 2020 Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Stoke City). Defenders: Chris Gunter (Charlton Athletic), Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Connor Roberts (Swansea City), Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea), Chris Mepham (AFC Bournemouth), Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur), James Lawrence (St Pauli), Neco Williams (Liverpool), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United), Ben Cabango (Swansea City). Midfielders: Aaron Ramsey (Juventus), Joe Allen (Stoke City), Jonny Williams (Cardiff City, Harry Wilson (Liverpool), Daniel James (Manchester United), David Brooks (AFC Bournemouth), Joe Morrell (Luton Town), Matt Smith (Manchester City), Dylan Levitt (Manchester United), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City). Forwards: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City), Tyler Roberts (Leeds United).

Scotland announced their squad two weeks ago and England are due to reveal theirs today.

So Welsh footie fans, we want to know what you think of the new line up? Would you make any changes? Let us know in the comments below.