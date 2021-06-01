COP26: Glasgow to plant 18 million trees

Getty Images Have you ever planted a tree?

Councils in Glasgow - the host city for this year's COP26 climate talks - have promised to plant 18 million trees.

That's about 10 trees for every person that lives in the city's districts in Scotland.

The promise comes as cities across the UK and the rest of the world get ready for COP26 in November.

COP26 is a global united Nations summit about climate change and how countries are planning to tackle it.

Glasgow will be hosting this year's event after it was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Clyde Climate Forest project, which is also known as CCF, hopes to plant up to 20% more trees in the more urban areas of Glasgow.

It is also aiming to have a fifth of the more rural areas planted or replanted with native trees such as Scots pine and birch trees over the next 10 years.

Getty Images This is a Scots pine tree, a tree that is native to Glasgow

Eight councils in the Glasgow area have already agreed to help hit the 18 million trees planted target.

The pledge is said to be one of the most ambitious the UK has seen.

CCF has said the plans are to plant trees in the poorer areas of Glasgow as well as on old coal mining sites, street sides and parks to provide much-needed shade when it's hot.

It's hoped that the project will see around 22,240 acres of forestry improved across the region, with funding in part from the Woodland Trust.

Planting trees and working towards a cooler climate will also help things caused by climate change such as floods, landslips and erosions.

COP26 will take place in Glasgow in November 2021.

It's expected that leaders from all over the world will set much tougher targets to help tackle global warming together as the world is getting closer to the 1.5C limit that was set in the Paris treaty in 2016.

These are ambitious targets, there is no doubt about it, but this is the level of ambition we should be striving for in our responses to both the climate and ecological emergencies. Achieving these targets is the challenge. Max Hislop , CCF's Incoming Director

The Woodland Trust has also commented on the tree-planting plans and called them a big 'double benefit' for both the Earth and those who live on it.