Send in: What are YOU doing this half-term?

Getty Images Will you be meeting up with your friends?

It's the half-term holidays, which means no school and lots of fun.

The weather has been great so far for getting out and about, and the good weather is set to continue in most places.

With the stay-at-home message lifted and places re-opening across the UK, we want to know how you'll be spending your half-term?

Getty Images

Have you planned a holiday in the UK?

Will you be seeing family you haven't been able to get to see because of the pandemic?

Does your family have any barbeques, garden parties or day trips coming up?

Whatever it is you'll be doing or have already done this half-term, we want to know all about it.

You can let us know by sending us in some pictures and videos and by commenting below telling us all about your plans.

You can send us some pictures and videos of yourself enjoying your half-term here.

Are you ready to send your stuff? upload Send your stuff Tips on what to send us open Don't send: Don't send Personal details

Don't send Stuff with other people

Don't send Anything naughty

Don't send Stuff we didn't ask for Everything you send in has to follow the rules .

Or if you want a parent's help they can help you here.

Remember you can only send us pictures or videos with you in, if you want to send us pictures with your siblings, your parent or guardian must send them using the link above!

If you can't see where to send in click here.