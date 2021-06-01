In pictures: The hottest day of the year 2021

31 May was the hottest day of 2021 yet! Temperatures around the UK hit up to 25 degrees and it looks like lots of people got outside to enjoy the sun.
Many seaside towns like Blackpool here saw hundreds of people get themselves down to the beach to enjoy the sun. But lots didn't take their litter home with them which meant local clean-up teams all across the UK spent time clearing it up. Did you go to the beach?
PA Media
These children in Northern Ireland cooled off by paddling in some cool waters on Murlough beach. What a great way to have fun and keep cool!
PA Media
It wasn't just humans who needed to keep themselves refreshed - furry friends like Harvey also needed to keep their fur nice and cool - and they had lots of fun doing it!
PA Media
Bank Holiday stroll anyone? Bolton Abbey in Yorkshire saw lots of families arrive for a good walk about and even a side-step across the the River Wharfe. Did you and your family stretch your legs during the long weekend?
PA Media
For some however, it all got a bit too much. This bulldog was out with its family and needed a helping hand for part of their family walk in Dovedale in the Peak District.
PA Media
How about a punt or kayak ride on the River Cam at Grantchester Meadows near Cambridge? Still waters and blue skies meant people could get out on the water and enjoy being in their chosen boat.
PA Media
This little girl enjoyed jumping waves on Portobello beach near Edinburgh. Did you and your family get into the sea? Did you jump waves?
PA Media
With restrictions easing and more people being vaccinated, beaches all over looked like this one at Bournemouth beach in Dorset.