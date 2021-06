A man from Cambridge has helped an 'unlucky' swan finally become a mum.

Rob Adamson lives on a boat and has watched the swan loose her eggs to floods and foxes for 10 years, so he decided to help this time.

He built a raft to save the nest from rising waters and even built a fence to stop foxes getting near - and it's paid off.

All 8 of the eggs hatched and now Rob is keeping a close eye on the family.

Watch this to find out more.