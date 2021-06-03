play
Check out this school holiday - with a difference!

Now for lots of you going on holiday might have been off the cards for most of the last year, especially if you had plans to go abroad.

But lockdown hasn't stopped one school in Staffordshire taking pupils on a special trip.

The children were asked to bring their passports and bags, and were then taken on a virtual flight with a real airline pilot, followed up by a man-made beach, donkey rides, fish and chips and a padding pool!

After you've watched the video and you can check out more of their adventures.

Check out this school holiday - with a difference!

Top Stories

X-Press Pearl

Sinking ship full of oil is a serious environmental risk in the Indian Ocean

comments
school-lunch.

Shorter lunch breaks or earlier starts?

comments
Olympic-rings.

Tokyo 2020: Will the Olympics still go ahead?

comments
