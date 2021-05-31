Masked Dancer: Flamingo becomes second celeb to leave show

ITV Pictures

Sunday evening saw the second celebrity eliminated from The Masked Dancer, as six more characters made their mark on the stage.

It was the turn of Squirrel, Carwash, Flamingo, Rubber Chicken, Frog and Beagle - and it was Flamingo who was voted off the show!

When Flamingo took of her mask and it was revealed to be...Louise Redknapp!

The singer and media personality used to be a member of R&B girl group Eternal, but didn't do enough to impress the judges with her moves this time around.

She said she wanted to take part in the series because 'it just seemed so fun'.

On Instagram she wrote: 'Thanks for having me @itv @maskeddanceruk / Masked Dancer - was so much fun to get out the house and do some dancing!

Louise Redknapp/Instagram

The reveal came as a shock to her children, with Louise sharing a video of the moment her son realised she was Flamingo.

Before the reveal the judges also weren't sure who Flamingo was, with Jonathan Ross the only judge to guess correctly.

Oti Mabuse picked Lisa Snowdon, Mo Gilligan guessed Maya Jama, and Davina McCall picked Dani Dyer.

ITV revealed earlier this week that John Bishop, David Walliams and Holly Willoughby will appear as guest judges, alongside the regular panel.

The Masked Dancer sees 12 celebrity contestants perform unique dances, while the virtual audience decide which dancer from each face-off would go through automatically into the next round.

ITV Pictures

Zip, Llama, and Scarecrow were put through the second round on Saturday's show, while Beagle, Carwash, and Rubber Chicken automatically went through on Sunday.

The first to leave the competition was Jordan Banjo who was revealed as Viper on Saturday night.

The Masked Dancer is due to be on TV every day this week, and is based on the The Masked Singer