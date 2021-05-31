Bafta TV Awards: Guests to appear via holograms!

Getty Images

Stars of the small screen who can't go to the Bafta TV awards in person will be able to make an appearance as a hologram instead!

The event will take place on 6 June, but for nominees who can't attend because of coronavirus restrictions or because they've had to form bubbles for filming, there's an alternative.

They'll be able to appear, alongside other famous faces and their co-stars on the red carpet, using hologram technology.

And it's not just celebs who get to give it a go.

While fans aren't allowed to turn up to try and catch a glimpse of them, some will get to be 'beamed' on to the red carpet to ask them questions.

Lots of different programmes are nominated for awards.

The Mandalorian is up for the 'must-see moment' for the arrival of Luke Skywalker.

Strictly Come Dancing, The Masked Singer and Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway are all in the entertainment category too.

BAFTA Will it look a bit like this? Liam Payne performed with a hologram of himself at the 2021 British Academy Film Awards in April

What do you think to the idea? How would you feel about attending an event as a hologram?! Let us know in the comments!