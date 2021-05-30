Boris Johnson: Prime Minister gets married

Rebecca Fulton/Downing Street/PA Wire The newly married couple were photographed in the garden of Number 10 Downing Street where they live

The prime minister has got married in a secret ceremony.

A spokesperson for Number 10 confirmed that Boris Johnson wed his fiancée Carrie Symonds "in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral" on Saturday afternoon.

The statement also says that "the couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer".

Current restrictions mean a maximum of 30 people can attend weddings in England, so it's believed a small group of close friends and family members were invited.

Reports suggest members of the public were asked to leave Westminster Cathedral just after 1:30pm on Saturday and that Ms Symonds was spotted wearing a white dress and arriving by limo.

Getty Images

Politicians, ministers and MPs (Members of Parliament) from across the UK have congratulated the couple including Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster who posted on social media: "Huge congratulations on your wedding today."

The couple have been engaged since December 2019 and have a son called Wilfred.

Mr Johnson is the first prime minister to get married while in office in nearly 200 years.