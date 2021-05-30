play
Boris Johnson: Prime Minister gets married

Last updated at 09:17
Boris Johnson with Carrie in wedding outfitsRebecca Fulton/Downing Street/PA Wire
The newly married couple were photographed in the garden of Number 10 Downing Street where they live

The prime minister has got married in a secret ceremony.

A spokesperson for Number 10 confirmed that Boris Johnson wed his fiancée Carrie Symonds "in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral" on Saturday afternoon.

The statement also says that "the couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer".

Current restrictions mean a maximum of 30 people can attend weddings in England, so it's believed a small group of close friends and family members were invited.

Reports suggest members of the public were asked to leave Westminster Cathedral just after 1:30pm on Saturday and that Ms Symonds was spotted wearing a white dress and arriving by limo.

carrie-symonds-and-boris-johnsonGetty Images

Politicians, ministers and MPs (Members of Parliament) from across the UK have congratulated the couple including Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster who posted on social media: "Huge congratulations on your wedding today."

The couple have been engaged since December 2019 and have a son called Wilfred.

Mr Johnson is the first prime minister to get married while in office in nearly 200 years.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

12 comments

  • Congrats!! :)

  • congrats

  • Congrats!🥳

  • It's kind of a surprise that they got married so unexpectedly, I thought they were going to tie the knot next Summer.😕 I can't wait to see their wedding pictures though!😄 Anyway, I'm really happy for them and I hope they have a great life together!!!💑💗💝

  • Congratulations, do whatever you want in life that is good!

  • @prettypinkpanda 💟🐼

    it does !

  • Congrats hope u had a nice time

  • Is it just me or does it say that she ‘arrived my limo’

    • SunshineCoast101 replied:
      yea same, I think its meant to be arrived by limo

