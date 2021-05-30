"I haven't met my friends in a year and a half," says 11-year-old Anubhuti.

She lives in India which has been badly affected by a second wave of coronavirus.

The healthcare system there has struggled to cope, but now it seems nationally the number of cases are going down.

India's capital Delhi is set to gradually end its weeks-long lockdown. However, not all states are seeing a decline in cases.

Anubhuti and 15 year olds Dhruv and Vanshika have been telling Newsround what life has been like for them recently.