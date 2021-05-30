play
Watch Newsround

India and coronavirus: 'I haven't met my friends for the last year and a half'

"I haven't met my friends in a year and a half," says 11-year-old Anubhuti.

She lives in India which has been badly affected by a second wave of coronavirus.

The healthcare system there has struggled to cope, but now it seems nationally the number of cases are going down.

India's capital Delhi is set to gradually end its weeks-long lockdown. However, not all states are seeing a decline in cases.

Anubhuti and 15 year olds Dhruv and Vanshika have been telling Newsround what life has been like for them recently.

Watch more videos

India and coronavirus: 'I haven't met my friends for the last year and a half'
Video

India and coronavirus: 'I haven't met my friends for the last year and a half'

George Floyd: Has what happened changed the UK?
Video

George Floyd: Has what happened changed the UK?

George Floyd: A year on what has changed in the USA?
Video

George Floyd: A year on what has changed in the USA?

Your Planet: Nature and the environment
Video

Your Planet: Nature and the environment

'I feel scared and terrified'
Video

'I feel scared and terrified'

'I try to do fun things so I don't think about the bombs'
Video

'I try to do fun things so I don't think about the bombs'

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity
Video

Meet the 10-year-old using Pop Its to raise money for charity

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?
Video

The Big Question: How do our brains imagine things?

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature
Video

Meet the kids on a rewilding mission to help nature

Who can you talk to if you need help?
Video

Who can you talk to if you need help?

What does Little Mix's historic Brit Award win mean to you?
Video

What does Little Mix's historic Brit Award win mean to you?

Ramadan: Zaavier tells us about his first time fasting
Video

Ramadan: Zaavier tells us about his first time fasting

How do you restore the coral reef?
Video

How do you restore the coral reef?

British Indian children talk about coronavirus in India
Video

British Indian children talk about coronavirus in India

Why are Pop Its so popular?
Video

Why are Pop Its so popular?

Jenny's Presenter Picks
Video

Jenny's Presenter Picks

“Every deaf child is different” Top tips for talking to deaf people.
Video

“Every deaf child is different” Top tips for talking to deaf people.

Scottish election: What matters to you?
Video

Scottish election: What matters to you?

Strange News
Video

Strange News

How climate change is affecting green sea turtles
Video

How climate change is affecting green sea turtles

Top Stories

Chelsea players lift the Champions League trophy

Chelsea crowned Champions League winners

comments
Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo is the youngest solo artist to top double charts

comments
Sonic.

Should video games keep using old characters?

comments
Newsround Home