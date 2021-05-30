The Masked Dancer: Which celeb has been revealed?

ITV Jordan Banjo knows how to dance - he's part of Diversity!

Jordan Banjo is the first celebrity to be revealed on The Masked Dancer.

The Diversity star - dressed as Viper - was correctly guessed by judges Mo Gilligan and Oti Mabuse.

Although the other judges thought it was boxer Anthony Joshua!

Jordan said: "I just want to chuck this out here now, this entire experience was worth it just to be called Anthony Joshua."

When asked why he took part in the show Jordan said: "The past year everyone has been in a place where it hasn't been fun, and something like The Masked Dancer, and coming on here, dressing up stupid and having a laugh. Let's just have some fun, man."

ITV Jordan as Viper

Zip, Llama and Scarecrow all won their head-to-head rounds which meant Knickerbocker Glory, Beetroot and Viper ended up in the bottom three.

It was the judges who chose to send Viper aka Jordan home.

The show will continue to air every night this week apart from Wednesday.

Which character was your favourite? What did you think to the costumes and dance moves? Who do you think will be unmasked next?! Let us know in the comments below!